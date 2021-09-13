Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:FVIVU) Lock-Up Period To End on September 13th

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:FVIVU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 13th. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV had issued 60,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 16th. The total size of the offering was $600,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91.

