Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$13.50

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Freehold Royalties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

FRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.71.

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$9.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.53. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$3.37 and a 52 week high of C$10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.07%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

