Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock.

FRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist lowered their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.20.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet stock opened at $133.79 on Friday. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -318.55 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.82.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total value of $338,311.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,846,124.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,952 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,290. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.