FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Increases Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $23.22 on Monday. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $102,200.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FS KKR Capital stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

