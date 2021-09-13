FuelCell Energy (FCEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 14th. Analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 4.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FuelCell Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 156,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.27% of FuelCell Energy worth $36,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

