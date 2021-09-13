Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.36. Fulton Financial reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 54.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,309. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

