FY2022 EPS Estimates for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Raised by Analyst

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) – William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.32.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concrete Pumping has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $8.37 on Monday. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $474.56 million, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter valued at about $557,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,012,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.