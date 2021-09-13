FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Raised by Analyst

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $3.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.02.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The company’s revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLAY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

PLAY opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

