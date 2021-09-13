GAMB (GMB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $770,123.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar. GAMB has a market capitalization of $20.78 million and approximately $770,123.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00150557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.41 or 0.00742969 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GMB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

