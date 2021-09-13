GATX Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

GATX has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GATX has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GATX to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

NYSE GATX opened at $88.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.97. GATX has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average is $93.49.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GATX will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GATX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.99.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

