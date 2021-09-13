GATX Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
GATX has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GATX has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GATX to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.
NYSE GATX opened at $88.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.97. GATX has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average is $93.49.
In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GATX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.99.
About GATX
GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.
