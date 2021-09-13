Gems (GEM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,001.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, Gems has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Gems has a total market capitalization of $562,311.34 and approximately $1,001.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00059135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00149649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00042566 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

