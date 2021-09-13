Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $20.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.00. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 921,000 shares of company stock worth $16,609,370 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,503.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

