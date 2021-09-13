Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Generac comprises approximately 0.9% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Generac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Generac by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $20.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $430.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,633. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.71. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.80 and a 1 year high of $466.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.53.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

