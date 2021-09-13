General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.50.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 750,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,231,000 after buying an additional 23,847 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 35.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,807,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,306,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $201.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $206.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.58. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

