General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,019,000 after acquiring an additional 177,865 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,025,000 after acquiring an additional 124,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Mills by 30.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,450 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.89.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 44,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average of $60.23. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

