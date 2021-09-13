General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Barclays

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GM. Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.95.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM opened at $49.49 on Monday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.