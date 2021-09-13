GenTrust LLC Invests $209,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 529 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 27.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,467,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $465.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $436.31 and a 200-day moving average of $390.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $469.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

