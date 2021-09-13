Geoffrey Hill Buys 150,000 Shares of American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR) Stock

American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR) insider Geoffrey Hill bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,900.00 ($17,785.71).

Geoffrey Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 3rd, Geoffrey Hill bought 500,000 shares of American Rare Earths stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,500.00 ($34,642.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.59.

About American Rare Earths

American Rare Earths Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia and the United States. The company explores for thorium and uranium; base and precious metals; industrial minerals; copper; and cobalt. American Rare Earths Limited primarily focuses on its 100% owned La Paz Rare Earth Project covering an area of approximately 890 hectares comprising 107 unpatented lode mining claims located in Arizona, the United States.

