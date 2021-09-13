Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,963,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 403,756 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $204,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after buying an additional 13,539,799 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,530,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after buying an additional 3,918,666 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $174,332,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,823,000 after buying an additional 2,519,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $70.99 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.47.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

