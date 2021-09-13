Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Raised by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 27.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,444,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,357,000 after buying an additional 311,832 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 660.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 28.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,814,000 after buying an additional 380,145 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 28.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 110,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 139,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.69. The stock had a trading volume of 65,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285,906. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

