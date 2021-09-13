Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend payment by 30.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Gilead Sciences has a dividend payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $6.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $70.99 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gilead Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Gilead Sciences worth $756,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

