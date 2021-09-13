Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 30th

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Global Water Resources stock opened at C$25.25 on Monday. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of C$14.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$571.16 million and a P/E ratio of 171.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.79.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

