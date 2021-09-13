Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 30th

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Global Water Resources stock opened at C$25.25 on Monday. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of C$14.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$571.16 million and a P/E ratio of 171.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.79.
About Global Water Resources
