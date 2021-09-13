GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $35,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,916 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,440.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,244,000 after acquiring an additional 917,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,597,000 after acquiring an additional 618,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,736,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $75.91. 10,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.66 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

