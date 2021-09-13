Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Shares Acquired by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,492 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,021,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 214.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 75,150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 62,135 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GHYB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.32. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,351. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.82 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96.

