GoNetwork (GOT) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One GoNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GoNetwork has traded down 44.8% against the US dollar. GoNetwork has a total market cap of $82,615.86 and $28,373.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,630.94 or 0.99881946 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00077006 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008627 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00072410 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001169 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002257 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000159 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

