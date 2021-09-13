Gores Guggenheim, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 20th (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Gores Guggenheim’s (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 20th. Gores Guggenheim had issued 75,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $750,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS GGPIU opened at $10.30 on Monday. Gores Guggenheim has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

