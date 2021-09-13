Grainger (LON:GRI) Given New GBX 370 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GRI. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 328.33 ($4.29).

GRI opened at GBX 328 ($4.29) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 309.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 291.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47. The company has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.44).

In related news, insider Helen Gordon bought 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £293.92 ($384.01). Over the last three months, insiders bought 278 shares of company stock worth $88,364.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

