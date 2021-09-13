Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Gray Television has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gray Television to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $20.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $24.43.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.01 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,327.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

