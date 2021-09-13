Great American Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.68 (OTCMKTS:GTPS)

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS) declared a dividend on Friday, September 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
OTCMKTS:GTPS opened at $33.35 on Monday. Great American Bancorp has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $35.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47.
Great American Bancorp Company Profile
