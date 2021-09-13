Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.22.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 13.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 366.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 871,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,286,000 after buying an additional 684,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after buying an additional 85,168 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth $8,516,000.

Shares of GPRE stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,597. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

