Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.22.
GPRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GPRE stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,597. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.69.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.
