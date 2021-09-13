Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Market Cap Tops $3.17 Million

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Grumpy Finance has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grumpy Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00059589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.00153508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00013785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00042659 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Profile

Grumpy Finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.