Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $39,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $18,961,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.08. 359,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,142,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

