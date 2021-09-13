Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $28,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after buying an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,130,000. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.01. The stock had a trading volume of 110,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,711. The firm has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.39 and a 200-day moving average of $192.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

