Hancock Whitney Corp Buys New Position in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harrow Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,578,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Harrow Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Harrow Health by 2,047.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HROW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 11,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $93,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 104,837 shares of company stock valued at $871,017 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HROW opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 11.00. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $276.47 million, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Harrow Health had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million.

Harrow Health Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.