Hancock Whitney Corp Buys New Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broderick Brian C lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the second quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 97,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.8% during the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 336,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,654 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.3% during the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 234,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL stock opened at $54.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 70.32%.

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.