Hancock Whitney Corp Has $155,000 Stake in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) by 47.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in CareCloud were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 654,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CareCloud by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MTBC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other CareCloud news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $428,210.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,539,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,494,203.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 7,440 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $214,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,342. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $126.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.85. CareCloud, Inc. has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $12.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

