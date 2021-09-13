Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New $117,000 Investment in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Ultralife as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 2nd quarter worth $1,535,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultralife by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 2nd quarter worth $1,237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 5,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $40,648.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 569,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,669.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 7,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $61,265.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $8.03 on Monday. Ultralife Co. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.91 million, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Ultralife had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

