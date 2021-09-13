Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New $247,000 Investment in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,882 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 222.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,436,000 after buying an additional 345,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,446,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $46.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.61. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $251.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

