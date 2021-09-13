Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New Investment in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Veru by 877.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Veru in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Veru alerts:

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $9.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $729.87 million, a P/E ratio of -913.09 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. Veru Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veru Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VERU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.