Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 5,913 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) by 47.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in CareCloud were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 654,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTBC opened at $8.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. CareCloud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $126.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.85.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). CareCloud had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $428,210.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,539,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,494,203.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 7,440 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $214,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,342. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTBC shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

CareCloud Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

