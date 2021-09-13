Hancock Whitney Corp Takes Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 141,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 104.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $868.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $64,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,297.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,506 shares of company stock worth $1,098,621. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

