Hartline Investment Corp Acquires 61,314 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 564.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,314 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp owned about 0.05% of Chegg worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 11.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 60.5% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -196.35, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.31.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

