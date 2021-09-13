Hartline Investment Corp Buys 15 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $21.40 on Monday, reaching $714.87. 263,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,987,235. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.30 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $692.22 and a 200 day moving average of $667.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.74 billion, a PE ratio of 383.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

