Hartline Investment Corp Sells 1,460 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Hartline Investment Corp cut its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,138 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. dropped their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.70. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.