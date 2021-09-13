HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ISEE. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $14.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.66. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,407 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 378,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 30.2% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,579,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 366,593 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

