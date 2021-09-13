Head-To-Head Comparison: Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) versus Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN)

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advent Technologies and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $880,000.00 389.28 -$100.21 million ($0.09) -82.56 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advent Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A -129.23% -83.40% Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advent Technologies and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00

Advent Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 151.23%. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.6% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

