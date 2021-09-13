Head to Head Contrast: Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) & Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

41.2% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladder Capital has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Farmland Partners and Ladder Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00 Ladder Capital 1 0 4 1 2.83

Farmland Partners presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.70%. Ladder Capital has a consensus price target of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 7.64%. Given Ladder Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ladder Capital is more favorable than Farmland Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Farmland Partners and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners 6.19% 0.16% 0.05% Ladder Capital 4.69% 0.87% 0.23%

Dividends

Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Farmland Partners pays out 333.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ladder Capital pays out 258.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ladder Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farmland Partners and Ladder Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners $50.69 million 8.07 $7.12 million $0.06 207.67 Ladder Capital $379.80 million 3.59 -$14.44 million $0.31 34.84

Farmland Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ladder Capital. Ladder Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmland Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats Farmland Partners on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans. The company was founded on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale. The Securities segment comprises of all of the company’s activities related to commercial real estate securities, as well as investments in commercial mortgage-backed securities, United States agency securities, corporate bonds, and equity securities. The Real Estate segment consists of net leased properties, office buildings, a mobile home community, a warehouse, a shopping centre, and condominium units. The Corporate and Other segment represents the company’s investments in joint ventures, other asset management activities, and operating expenses. The company was founded by Pamela McCormack, Robert Perelman and Brian Harris in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.