Head-To-Head Survey: Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) vs. Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Adaptimmune Therapeutics -2,391.97% -45.65% -34.39%

This table compares Talaris Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.71 million N/A N/A Adaptimmune Therapeutics $3.96 million 246.35 -$130.09 million ($0.90) -6.94

Talaris Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Talaris Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talaris Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 2 1 0 2.00

Talaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 126.39%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.00%. Given Talaris Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Talaris Therapeutics is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Summary

Talaris Therapeutics beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR002 in deceased donor kidney transplants; FCR001 in patients with a severe form of scleroderma; and FCR001 for one or more severe non-malignant blood, immune, or metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

