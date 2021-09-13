HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Rating Increased to Outperform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HQY. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.08. HealthEquity has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,379.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,656 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,635 shares of company stock worth $3,121,958 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $66,745,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,536,000 after purchasing an additional 426,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 21.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,901,000 after purchasing an additional 365,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,108,000 after acquiring an additional 314,928 shares during the period.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

