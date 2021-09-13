HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Tops $0.90

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002027 BTC on popular exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $314.32 million and approximately $69,894.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005623 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00028153 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000938 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000631 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00032308 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

